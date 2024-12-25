Clermont, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
December 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"It's Hard to Say Goodbye", a new book by Cheri Lovett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"It's Hard to Say Goodbye" is about a special group of friends who grew up together in a wonderful place called "Greater Groves". The friends learn that life is not always the way it appears. Sometimes it can be a game of hide-and-seek, and when found, it can be full of wonderful and amazing adventures.
The story line is created to relate to children who have had to say goodbye to friends when moving to a new place and even a new school. It uses the animal characters: Bunn Bunn, Birdie Bird, Squirrely Squirrel, Chickie Chick, and Duckie Duck to help them understand what they are feeling and why in a positive and supportive way.
The illustrations are inviting, colorful, and imaginative. They are meant to draw the reader's attention. As the reader becomes invested in the story, they begin to see and understand the message and lesson to be learned.
About the Author
As a teacher for over 30 years and teaching grades 1-4,Cheri always felt a connection to the communities in which she taught. The schools she worked at were "Title 1" which meant that most of the student population were from low income and/or single parent homes. Cheri wanted her students to have the best learning environment that her classroom setting could give. She did this through many hands-on learning activities and projects. Such projects were, "A Greenhouse for the Environment" and "A Zoo for a Better You". These projects gave her students the opportunity to learn in a fun and unique way. Years later, some of those students whose lives she impacted are now grown and still stay in contact with her.
After a career in teaching, Cheri decided to pursue a dream of writing stories for children that would go beyond the classroom and touch many young lives. And so the "Greater Groves Adventures" series was born. "It's Hard to Say Goodbye" is the first of five books in this series.
"It's Hard to Say Goodbye" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-037-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/its-hard-to-say-goodbye-a-greater-grove-adventure
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us