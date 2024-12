San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Biography

"A Maternal Awakening", a new book by Cheryl Norman Cordero, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Stretch my flesh across a nation so grandLet me feel, touch, and see it allWind whisper to me all languages I need to hearI want to be a part of it all.So much moves beyond those treesBut I can only see over the bushesTake me to the forests where the trees touch the skyReminding me how small I am.Carry me to the waterfallsTo watch the water fall to eternity.Blow me to the desertsWhere time stands stillReminding me that time is irrelevant.And sail me across the oceansTo share in other cultures.Take me with you wind, for I want to learn."A Maternal Awakening" is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-303-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-maternal-awakening