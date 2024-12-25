San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Biography
December 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Maternal Awakening", a new book by Cheryl Norman Cordero, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stretch my flesh across a nation so grand
Let me feel, touch, and see it all
Wind whisper to me all languages I need to hear
I want to be a part of it all.
So much moves beyond those trees
But I can only see over the bushes
Take me to the forests where the trees touch the sky
Reminding me how small I am.
Carry me to the waterfalls
To watch the water fall to eternity.
Blow me to the deserts
Where time stands still
Reminding me that time is irrelevant.
And sail me across the oceans
To share in other cultures.
Take me with you wind, for I want to learn.
"A Maternal Awakening" is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-303-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-maternal-awakening
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
