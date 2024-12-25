Brentwood, TN Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
December 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Burro Run", a new book by Richard Herzog, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Burro Run" follows Coach R.J. MacNamara and his quick-witted fellow football coaches as they push their high school players through dramatic wins and heartbreaking defeats. After experiencing the loss of his father, R.J. buries his fear of failure as he helps to propel the team, inching closer and closer to a chance at a championship. Throughout the book, we witness the Burros grappling with self-worth, overcoming mistakes, and hurdling obstacles standing in their way. The ending will leave readers gasping for breath with emotions at a fever pitch.
"Burro Run" is a historical fiction account that draws from the author's extensive experience coaching football. Herzog's unique and authentic perspective takes us into the locker room and onto the field, immersing us in the intensity of a football season. He has crafted a humorous and profoundly vulnerable story, a true revelation of the sport that so many of us love, one that will resonate with the human experience and the nostalgia of American traditions.
About the Author
Fans of works such as H.G. Bissinger's Friday Night Lights and John Grisham's Bleachers will deeply connect with Burro Run and its impact on the American individual. The struggles, triumphs, and the spirit of perseverance in the face of adversity are universal themes that resonate with all of us, making this a compelling read for anyone who loves football or appreciates the power of human resilience.
Herzog, a University of Mississippi and Vanderbilt graduate, resides in Nashville, TN.
"Burro Run" is a 228-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardback $31.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-027-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/burro-run
