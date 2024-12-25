Carpentersville, IL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
December 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Elizabeth Anne", a new book by J.W. Powell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Elizabeth Anne is a fifteen-year-old girl living under the control of her abusive mother. She unknowingly possesses a power beyond her wildest imagination. This power leads her to discover a cursed diary in the woods, which starts to entirely take over her life.
Between encountering sinister forces controlled by her evil older brother, Josh, to meeting and falling in love with her real-life Prince Charming, Cedrick Buchholz, this story has all the makings of a horrific retelling of the classic tale, Cinderella.
Romance, danger, adventure, betrayal, and forgiveness weave effortlessly throughout this imaginative story from author J.W. Powell. The twists and turns in this book will have readers on the edge of their seats as they wonder: what could possibly happen to Elizabeth Anne next?
About the Author
J.W. Powell was born and raised in Illinois. She has always been a Disney fan, and one of her favorite princesses just so happens to be Cinderella. She grew up in a town called Fox River Grove with her mother, grandparents, and uncle in a log cabin that her grandfather had built before she was born.
When she was one month shy of her eleventh birthday, her beloved grandfather died on September 14, 2005. He was a POW during World War II. J.W. and her mother moved to Carpentersville where she attended middle and high school in Barrington, IL. Twelve years later, on July 11, 2017, her adored grandmother followed her grandfather to the grave.
Writing stories was not a talent she discovered until her junior year in high school. After graduating in 2013, she started to write the story of Elizabeth Anne when she was only nineteen years old. After putting it aside for eight years, she picked it back up and started revising it into what it is today. Repulsed by the unfair accusations against Cinderella, J.W. decided to rewrite Elizabeth Anne as a very different version of Cinderella with redemption in the end. Ever since then, and with the love and support from her friends, family and especially her mother, she has decided to pursue writing as an official career.
J.W. attended special education classes her whole school career. She was given the final diagnosis of Asperger's Syndrome in 2011.
"Elizabeth Anne" is a 368-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-326-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/elizabeth-anne
