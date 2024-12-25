Bakersfield, CA Author Publishes Graphic Novel
"My Life Matters", a new book by Kevin E. Allison, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rosewood, a bigoted African American activist, is fighting the good fight, but going about it all wrong. Refusing to even let sympathetic white people join his cause, he's as racist as the system he's been protesting. But when his path crosses that of Officer Duke, he meets exactly the kind of racist redneck cop he's been marching against. When these close-minded bigots meet Lady Haiti, an 85-year-old witchdoctor, she puts a hex on them, causing them to switch bodies, and ethnicities. As each man tries to go about their life, they'll learn what it's like to see things from the other side, and hopefully, they'll be able to erase their hate before it's too late.
About the Author
Kevin E. Allison is an alumnus of UCLA'S famed Theater, Film, Television professional program.
"My Life Matters" is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $48.00 (eBook $43.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-009-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-life-matters
