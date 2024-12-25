Lewisville, TX Author Publishes Compendium
December 25, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Clinical Procedures Family Medicine: Compendium of Simple Office Procedures", a new book by Robert S. Smith, MS, DHSc, PA‐C, DFAAPA, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Clinical Procedures Family Medicine: Compendium of Simple Office Procedures" is a reference book for office procedures in clinical practice.
About the Author
Robert S. Smith, MS, DHSc, PA‐C, DFAAPA works in Family Medicine, and is the Regional Lead Clinician, for Family Medicine, for PAFC / MDMG in Irving TX. He is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He attended PA School at the University of California, Davis FNP/PA program. He completed a Master of Science, at Arizona School of Health Sciences, his Doctor of Health Science, in Organizational Behavior and Leadership, He has a Graduate Certificate in Education from A.T. Still University Health Sciences. He is certified in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by Cornell University. Dr. Smith serves in professional organizations as a fellow or in a leadership role. He has completed original research, is published and is an invited speaker for various organizations. He is an Adjunct Faculty Member at the UNT PA Program and the UTA FNP Program. Dr. Smith has provided ongoing training to his peers, students, and the lay community on a variety of subjects for the last 30 plus years. He has extensive experience in family practice and treats a variety of health issues which include chronic diseases, acute care, and preventive care. He has worked in multiple settings which included rural communities, migrant camps, hospitals, nursing homes and outpatient clinics.
"Clinical Procedures Family Medicine: Compendium of Simple Office Procedures" is a 82-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-262-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/clinical-procedures-family-medicine-compendium-of-simple-office-procedures
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
