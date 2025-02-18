North Hollywood, CA Author Publishes Fiction Novelette
February 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Lost in the Business", a new book by Michael Anthony Godley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ted and Terry were best friends and young hot shots, cashing in big on their booming jewelry business, but when Terry got greedy, their relationship grew sour and even volatile, landing Terry in jail and Ted with a bullet in his lung. Now fifteen years later, Ted meets the mysterious and beautiful Lucci at the bar he owns. The pair have dinner, but Ted soon finds out that Lucci is already dating someone, and none other than his good old pal Terry. With Terry out of prison and thirsty for revenge, Ted must protect his business, his friends, and his own life before Terry threatens to destroy them all…
About the Author
Michael Anthony Godley resides in North Hollywood, California. This is his first novel.
"Lost in the Business" is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-678-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lost-in-the-business
