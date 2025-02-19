Framingham, MA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Picking up the Pups", a new book by Professor Theodora Koziol and Missy Maloof, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Picking Up the Pups" is about a true story of adopting two beautiful Golden Retrievers. The book has a strong message about a strong brotherly sibling love for each other that could not be denied, even in pets.
About the Author
Professor Theodora Koziol is a professor of Early Childhood Education and presently a Director of a Montessori Early Childhood Center in Massachusetts. Her hobby is walking daily for exercise and her special interest is the St. Jude Hospital for children. Theodora is a grandmother of three and a great-grandmother of three. She has two fabulous sons and two wonderful daughter-in-laws. Presently she is enrolled as a doctoral student at NSU University.
"Picking up the Pups" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-362-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/picking-up-the-pups
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
