Staunton, IL Author Publishes Paranormal Thriller Novel
February 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Vampire's Life, Love and Loss.: Making of a Vampire Princess", a new book by Laura Pryor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It is 1774 in Bulgaria. Talonia Weshinkowski, a vampire, is about to escape Europe, along with the remaining vampires who seek salvage in the colonies.
In "A Vampire's Life, Love and Loss", vampires walk in the daylight and have learned to hide their identities by consuming human food. Learn the plight and struggles that come with being immortal in this supernatural thriller.
About the Author
Laura Pryor believes in supporting local communities by shopping locally when possible. She supports helping all animals. After all, the extinction of one life is a step closer to our own.
Laura is a lifelong New York Yankees and Tennessee Volunteers fan, with Southern blood running through her and Northern ground beneath her.
"A Vampire's Life, Love and Loss.: Making of a Vampire Princess" is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-081-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-vampires-life-love-and-loss-making-of-a-vampire-princess
