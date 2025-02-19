Yorba Linda, CA Author Publishes Paranormal Romance Novel
February 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Demons: Sin Series", a new book by Greta Meigel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Demons", contracts written in blood, and wanting something so bad we are willing to sell our soul.
This is not a drama.
This is a love story written to the uninhibited desire, to the "what if".
Nicole is a wannabe actress waiting tables like everyone else in the City of Angels. She has a dream of being a superstar. But no matter how many castings she goes to, no matter how many days she spends in the gym, on dieting, her dream is still so far away.
Then, someone offers her a deal…
About the Author
Greta Meigel is just your everyday writer, obsessed with garden grown tomatoes and cute stationary. Her small family unit is comprised of her, her husband, and their ever-growing dog army plus two tortoises that are bent on getting themselves stuck in the garden. Outside of writing, her other hobby is daydreaming.
"Demons: Sin Series" is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-445-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/demons-sin-series
