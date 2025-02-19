Mesquite, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
February 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Gift That Is Within Me", a new book by Deborah Watford Rox, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We all have special gifts within us. Each one of us has gifts from God, including unique talents and spiritual gifts. These can be in the form of singing, writing, or even dancing. Some of our gifts are hidden in caring for others, being supportive, or cooking. "The Gift That is Within Me" helps us to remember whatever our gifts unlock, it is because they already reside within us.
About the Author
Deborah Watford, an experienced Education Specialist, retired early childhood and elementary school teacher with over 28 years of experience, is a versatile professional with extensive knowledge in education, writing, and dance choreography. She is the founder of Sud10 Inspirations LLC, renowned as "The Book Business That Rox," a prominent publishing company. Deborah has written multiple books such as "I Don't Like Because I Love", "UnMask Me: And You Will See My True Identity", and published "Hey Sun, Where Are You?"
About the Translator
Nicole Lujan is an Elementary Educator and is passionate about providing a positive learning experience to her students. She values inspiring and boosting confidence in every student she meets. She thanks Deborah Rox for allowing her to contribute to this gift!
"The Gift That Is Within Me" is a 22-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-295-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-gift-that-is-within-me
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us