Peterborough, NH Author Publishes True Crime Book for Music Enthusiasts
February 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Secret Murder of Brian Jones", a new book by Richard Gilbride, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Brian Jones, the founder of the Rolling Stones, was sinisterly murdered only three weeks after he was "fired" from the band. Allegedly drowned in the swimming pool at his Cotchford estate, corroborating witnesses said otherwise-but were suppressed.
"The Secret Murder of Brian Jones" reexamines the facts, personalities, and conflicting accounts related to his death. A crime investigation, it goes beyond all previous efforts, finally connects the dots, and penetrates the dark heart of rock-'n-roll.
About the Author
Richard Gilbride has written two previous true-crime books about President Kennedy and has maintained a website of independent essays about the assassination for ten years. He grew up in Boston in the sixties and has played guitar for fifty years. After formal education in philosophy and chemistry, Richard opted for a career in the building trade, which has honed his problem-solving and common sense. This book on Brian Jones's murder was the perfect mesh of all of his interests and talents.
"The Secret Murder of Brian Jones" is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-430-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-secret-murder-of-brian-jones
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us