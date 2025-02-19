Rosenberg, TX Author Publishes Christian Religion Book
February 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Sowing with Intent: Jesus's Galilean Harvest Movement as a Model for Missions", a new book by Kevin Greeson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Sowing with Intent" offers a fresh look at Jesus's Parable of the Sower by demonstrating that the parable (a) stands above other parables, (b) represents Jesus's own approach to field ministry, (c) implicitly invites all obedient disciples to adopt Jesus's ministry approach, and (d) guides disciples to discover catalysts who ignite harvest movements.
Jesus's original intent for telling the Parable of the Sower was likely lost in the second century and remained lost until the end of the nineteenth century when scholars declared the original meaning can be known today. Using hermeneutical principles, Sowing with Intent attempts to provide churches and missionaries with Jesus's original intent for telling the Parable of the Sower and how to apply it in today's context.
About the Author
Kevin Greeson, DMin (Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary) has 30 years of experience as a missionary strategist and field practitioner.
"Sowing with Intent: Jesus's Galilean Harvest Movement as a Model for Missions" is a 135-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-286-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sowing-with-intent-jesuss-galilean-harvest-movement-as-a-model-for-missions
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
