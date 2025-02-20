Rock Hill, SC Author Publishes Religious Study
February 20, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Jesus' Parables Examined", a new book by Carrie M. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Jesus' Parables Examined: A Source for Understanding the Parables" is an extensively researched look into the parables spoken by Jesus. By developing a richer understanding of Jesus' teachings, the Christian reader will be able to apply these insights to their everyday life. What do the parables teach us about God the Father? How do they instruct us to be good Christians? Through this straightforward guide, themes will appear that will strengthen your comprehension of the Bible and deepen your relationship with our Savior.
About the Author
After battling stage four cancer in June 2021, Carrie M. Brown began dedicating her life to understanding God's teaching and writing the words he spoke to her. She was a deaconess and Bible teacher.
"Jesus' Parables Examined" is a 152-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-444-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/jesus-parables-examined-a-source-for-understanding-the-parables
