Gallatin, TN Author Publishes Journal
February 20, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Wisdom To Yours: A Journal to Guide Your Little One", a new book by Dai Brinkley, BSW, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It doesn't matter how old you are, we still call our parents to ask them for their advice. Not only do they have years of wisdom that we may have yet to encounter but past experiences that we still value today. So what other way could we gather their wisdom for the days and years to come ahead? In this hardcover book, that's not only durable but meant to last a lifetime, you will find several topics to discuss. There are also additional pages titled "Memories" that allow you to write about the special time you all spent together or of loved ones.
This journal is also great for:
-parents, expecting parents, foster parents, etc,
-book clubs,
-gatherings with friends!
Not only would this journal make your child feel connected to you but also allow the parent(s) to form a connection with others by sparking discussions covering several topics in this book! And if you do not have children yet, you can order your book today to get a head start on it!
About the Author
Dai (pronounced "day") Brinkley is a young woman who is still finding her way in life. Dai is a recent graduate who majored in Social Work. She is new to being an author. Dai has always wanted to help others, whether they are family, friends, or clients. She understands that time changes, as do she, others, and life itself. As a result, she believes that mistakes do not define people if they learn to use what they were taught to put their best foot forward in the face of obstacles. She advocates for change not only in her professional life, but also in her personal life with her loved ones.
Not only does Dai journal a lot but you can find her trying out new recipes, watching movies, organizing activities with her close friends, shopping, or spending time with her family. Her friends and family know how ambitious she is and there is no telling what she has in store next!
"My Wisdom To Yours: A Journal to Guide Your Little One" is a 192-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-889-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-wisdom-to-yours-a-journal-to-guide-your-little-one
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us