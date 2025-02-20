Grenada, MS Author Publishes Children's Fiction Book
February 20, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Adventures with Ray & Hope at A Ray of Hope Preschool", a new book by Rosie Wiggins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Ray and his family leave the big city and settle in a small quiet town, he finds a special cap in his grandparents' basement. He discovers that the cap has magical powers. Then when his parents enroll him in preschool, he meets a little girl named Hope. Hope is what she gave Ray after the loss of his grandfather. Ray and Hope became best friends; they were inseparable! When Ray shares the "Magical Thinking Cap" with Hope, they begin to travel through time and experience the joys and wonders of history. Join them on special adventures like "Adventure to the Candy Kingdom" and "A Magical Adventure with Cupid" in the cozy corner of A Ray of Hope Preschool where your imagination can carry you anywhere!
About the Author
Rosie Wiggins is not just a children's book author, she is the owner of A Ray of Hope Preschool & Childcare Center and A Ray of Hope School-Age Program in Grenada, MS. She started in 1997 and hasn't looked back since. She published her first book, titled, "Adventures at A Ray of Hope Preschool" in 2007. A follower of God, Rosie has always had a love for helping children and the elderly. Rosie believes children's minds are a blank canvas on which to shape & mold into a masterpiece heralded by many and matched only by an imagination that rises to the task.
She is in regular attendance at Washington Street Church of Christ, hoping to be an inspiration to those in her community.
"Adventures with Ray & Hope at A Ray of Hope Preschool" is an 88-page hardcover with a retail price of $48.00 (eBook $43.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-194-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/adventures-with-ray-hope-at-a-ray-of-hope-preschool
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us