Minnetrista, MN Author Publishes Children's Book
February 20, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Billiam Goes Ballistic!: A Daring Moostery", a new book by Jim Best, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For the longest time, Billiam was known to be an ordinary, average moose. A very large moose, in fact, but about as normal as a moose can get. All this changed when he became the best teacher in Stillville. No longer is he ordinary-he is extraordinary!
One day, Della, his moose-mate, tells him her pond is messy. Messy, not mossy. Billiam checks it out, and Della's pond is indeed messy, filled with bad chemicals and old containers. True to his extraordinary self, Billiam plans and plans until he figures out how to solve the problem to keep humans from dumping chemicals into his lovely mate's pond.
"Billiam Goes Ballistic!: A Daring Moostery" is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-167-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/billiam-goes-ballistic-a-daring-moostery
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
