Spring City, TN Couple Publishes Handbook for Recreational Vehicle Community
February 20, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"RV Buyers' Handbook: Second Edition Second Printing", a new book by Walter and Margaret Gerber, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Investing in a recreational vehicle is a big-purchase decision, and many first-time buyers may not know what to look for when shopping.
In "RV Buyers' Handbook", Walter Gerber presents a guide to help you make sense of the ins and outs of buying an RV and to prevent you from getting a "lemon" or a "money pit". Based on his years of experience camping and working as an RV inspector, Gerber offers a look at a host of factors to consider. He discusses the different types of RV's, reviews the array of features available, shares maintenance considerations and tips, and helps you understand the unit's many systems.
From your first outing, to setup and tear down, to trouble-shooting and more, the "RV Buyers' Handbook" presents a single-source guide to help you navigate the process of choosing, equipping, and enjoying an RV.
About the Authors
Having camped regularly since his childhood, Walter is close to the RV community. Over the years, Walter has owned nine different RVs and spent four years living full-time in a fifth-wheel trailer. While working as a certified RV inspector through the National Recreational Vehicle Inspectors Association (NRVIA, www.nrvia.org), he has encountered many RVs with significant hidden problems that would ultimately put them in the category of money pits for the buyer. Many first-time buyers have no idea what they are getting into. Guided by this experience, Walter was driven to prepare this 2nd edition, expanded, handbook. Margaret, Walter's wife, has contributed her own chapter to the book "From a Woman's Point of View" inspired by her camping experiences and her own love for the Recreational Vehicle community.
"RV Buyers' Handbook: Second Edition Second Printing" is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-526-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rv-buyers-handbook-second-edition-second-printing
