Fresno, CA Author Publishes Children's Book

Hero the dog is a loving addition to the family, growing to be an old dog, living slightly past the average German Shepherd age. He mainly helps Dad, who is dealing with depression and loss. Because of Hero's support, Dad realizes that he can face horrible circumstances in his life and still have joy, love, and hope.
Ten years of having Hero as a pet has been therapeutic for the man. The whole family has grown over the years, surviving the loss of their loved one, and the unconditional love of Hero helps them to move on.
Every single person and living thing on the planet is going to encounter death, yet we are too afraid to talk about it. We have to talk about it. We have to face it. Facing it makes life feel less scary. Let's be less terrified of death. Let's live with death. We have to continue living when our loved one dies. Whether it's a person or an animal, we must keep living.
Audrey Christine is married and is mom to three adult children. She is a California native, but London is her happy place. She also worked in education for 20 years.
Audrey is a crazy cat lady to Marshmallow and Latte, and she also has two grand-dogs, Patches and Arwen. She enjoys painting with acrylic on canvas and also volunteering at a local hospital.
"Hero the Dog" is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3222-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/hero-the-dog-a-book-for-the-whole-family-love-hope-and-living-after-loss
