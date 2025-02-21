Wauwatosa, WI Author Publishes Poetry Collection
February 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Papa's Rhyme Without Reason", a new book by John D. Schmitz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Papa's Rhyme Without Reason: Poems; Short Verse and One-Liners" is dedicated to the love of God, family, and mother nature, with a spice of humor mixed in.
It is John D. Schmitz's sincere hope that those who read this collection will feel a true sense of oneself, through the thoughts and words portrayed.
About the Author
John D. Schmitz has lived his entire life in Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee with a bachelor's degree from the school of social welfare.
Schmitz spent a majority of his working life outdoors in a variety of different jobs. The jobs he enjoyed most were landscaping, design, construction, and landscape maintenance.
Schmitz was married to his wife, Darcy, for nearly forty-two years. They had one son named John. It was shortly before Darcy's passing when his writing of poetry, verse and one-liners took on a new meaning. He began writing for thousands of hours for several years in composing a set of poems, short verses and one-liners.
"Papa's Rhyme Without Reason" is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-161-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/papas-rhyme-without-reason-poems-short-verse-and-one-liners
