Wauwatosa, WI Author Publishes Poetry Collection

"Papa's Rhyme Without Reason", a new book by John D. Schmitz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc."Papa's Rhyme Without Reason: Poems; Short Verse and One-Liners" is dedicated to the love of God, family, and mother nature, with a spice of humor mixed in.It is John D. Schmitz's sincere hope that those who read this collection will feel a true sense of oneself, through the thoughts and words portrayed.John D. Schmitz has lived his entire life in Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee with a bachelor's degree from the school of social welfare.Schmitz spent a majority of his working life outdoors in a variety of different jobs. The jobs he enjoyed most were landscaping, design, construction, and landscape maintenance.Schmitz was married to his wife, Darcy, for nearly forty-two years. They had one son named John. It was shortly before Darcy's passing when his writing of poetry, verse and one-liners took on a new meaning. He began writing for thousands of hours for several years in composing a set of poems, short verses and one-liners."Papa's Rhyme Without Reason" is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-161-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/papas-rhyme-without-reason-poems-short-verse-and-one-liners