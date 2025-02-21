ILN Achieves Top Chambers Rankings Across Three Regions
February 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) is proud to announce its continued recognition in the Chambers Global Guide 2025, extending a history of rankings that began in 2011. The ILN has now been ranked for eight consecutive years in the Chambers Asia-Pacific Guide, and for the first time, has earned a place in the Chambers Europe-wide rankings, reflecting its growing influence and ongoing commitment to legal excellence worldwide.
The ILN remains among the top two percent of law firm networks globally, recognized for its excellence in facilitating cross-border legal collaboration and delivering high-quality client service worldwide.
A Commitment to Excellence and Global Reach
The ILN's rankings are the result of rigorous independent research by Chambers and Partners, which evaluates law firms based on technical legal ability, client service, professional conduct, commercial awareness, diligence, and commitment. With more than 5,000 lawyers across 67 countries, the ILN provides seamless, high-quality legal support tailored to the needs of international clients.
"This recognition from Chambers reaffirms the strength of our global network and the dedication of our member firms," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of ILN. "Our continued growth and first-time inclusion in the Chambers Europe-wide rankings reflect the ILN's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional legal service across jurisdictions."
A Network Built on Collaboration and Innovation
For over three decades, the ILN has fostered close relationships between its member firms, ensuring that clients receive personalized, cost-effective, and commercially astute legal counsel across jurisdictions. The Network's expertise spans corporate law, dispute resolution, intellectual property, regulatory compliance, employment law, M&A, and emerging fields like AI and cybersecurity.
ILN member firms frequently work together to deliver seamless cross-border solutions, a hallmark of its success. From complex multinational mergers to coordinated litigation strategies, ILN's collaborative approach continues to set it apart in the global legal landscape.
To view the ILN's rankings and learn more about its recognized member firms, visit Chambers.com.
For more information about the International Lawyers Network, visit www.iln.com.
About the ILN
The International Lawyers Network (ILN) is a non-exclusive association of high-quality, mid-sized law firms that provides clients with global legal solutions. With a presence in 67 countries and a reputation for excellence, collaboration, and innovation, ILN remains at the forefront of the legal industry. The Network has been recognized by Chambers since 2011 and was named Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards in 2021.
