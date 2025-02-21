Plymouth Meeting, PA Author Publishes Fantasy Adventure Novel
February 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"War Chronicles: Dark Realm: The Deal", a new book by Kalvin E.T Bishop, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Nothing is given for free.
Most living will offer up your life and theirs to fulfill the desires of the soul.
A deal was struck between the youngest heir, the Elfen mage, of the kingdoms of kingdoms, and a creature of darkness, a deity, that plunges the realm into complete chaos, anarchy, fear, and bloodshed. Sister is turned against brother, daughter against fathers, and nations against nations, all a by-product of the assassination of the king of kings. War is at every turn with pandemonium being left in its path, deception and seeds of deceit are planted in every whisper, corrupting the most innocent of all hearts, all so the new king of kings can reign supreme. With a drop of blood and a pact, the deal that was struck has effects that trickle down for the rulers of the lands to the animals and insects. Nothing, no one, and nowhere is safe, and just as the planet Jamila is beautiful, it's twice as deadly and treacherous.
About the Author
As far back as he can remember, Kalvin E.T Bishop has been in love with fantasy, adventure, and science-fiction. His life was surrounded by X-men, Batman, Dark Wing Duck, and Beast Wars. Now that he's older, he wants the world to see entertainment through his eyes. He also enjoys playing chess. He has three daughters, beautiful sisters, a loving mom, and a wife.
"War Chronicles: Dark Realm: The Deal" is a 228-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-003-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/war-chronicles-dark-realm-the-deal
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
