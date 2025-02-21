Laredo, TX Author Publishes Crime Thriller
February 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Indecision and Obsession", a new book by Nicolas Ferrara, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Indecision and Obsession" is about Marcelo, an Italian-Mexican-American CPA, who gets involved with a rich South African Jewish businessman and diamond trader during an African safari. There, Marcelo falls hard for the businessman's assistant and pilot, Kristina. After Marcelo saves his life, the businessman invites him to participate in the diamond trade.
A year later, before he goes to the diamond deal, he takes a tourist trip to Germany to practice his German, and gets to meet a German girl, Ursula. But as his trip around Europe with Ursula and her friends continues, he begins to wonder if he's in danger. Who is that strange man following him? Does he have something to do with the diamonds Marcelo is purchasing? Will the diamond deal even succeed, or will he and his business fall from failure?
About the Author
This book was started in 2006 with Nicolas Ferrara's private German teacher and was titled "Ein Reise nach Deutchland". Nicolas's mother was a formidable writer. She wrote three books and at least thirty short stories. One day when they were discussing her last book, She dared Nicolas to write a book himself. Nicolas then wrote three chapters about a Mexican cadet during the Mexican revolution, which he never finished, just to show her he could write. She died at sixty-seven just as her last book was printed, and she got to see it in her hospital bed.
"Indecision and Obsession" is a 256-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-220-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/indecision-and-obsession
