Dallas, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
February 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"T is for Tractor", a new book by Vee Gee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"T is for Tractor" is the first book of the "Vee Gee Alphabet Series".
It is a story poem about a boy who loves tractors. "T is for Tractor" will help children learn to read early through memorization of rhymes and rhythms of poems.
About the Author
Vee Gee is a retired physician and lives with her husband in Dallas, Texas. They have four children. Her favorite pastime has been volunteering at the library of St. Mark's School of Texas.
The author's world is perfect when after a long day of skiing, she sits by the fireplace and opens a book that still smells of fresh ink. In her younger years, she enjoyed reciting poems at performances and competitions. Nowadays, inspired by her grandson, Vee Gee has decided to put in writing her rhyming stories she loves to tell.
"T is for Tractor" is a 36-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-074-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/t-is-for-tractor-vee-gee-alphabet-series
