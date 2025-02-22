Raleigh, NC Author Publishes Fiction Novel
February 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Sister Audrey: A Story of Pittsburgh", a new book by Bill Grattan III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Set against the backdrop of the Pittsburgh skyline, "Sister Audrey" is a sweeping epic of an ordinary family.
Switching between 1983 and 2008, a familial tapestry is woven as relationships flourish and wane, children grow up and move away, and the landscape of the city transforms with time. Cousins Nick and Will were close as kids, but after Will relocates to New York as an adult, Nick is left to look after the family. Feeling trapped in Pittsburgh and struggling to process his brother's death, Nick spends his time alternating between his local bar and the VFW. When Will and his eight-year-old daughter Natalie come to visit, Nick tries to maintain an air of stability, but old memories, good and bad, rush forward. "Sister Audrey" is a touching look at obligation, grief, and the importance of family.
About the Author
A Pittsburgh native, Bill Grattan is a graduate of Saint Anne's School in Castle Shannon where the nuns exhorted him to be "serious, sober, and earnest." He now lives in Raleigh and teaches composition, American literature, and news writing and editing at North Carolina Wesleyan University. His previous books include Ghost Runners, winner of the Pinyon Press Novella Contest, and the novel The Bully of Brantley, Pa (Black Rose Writing).
"Sister Audrey: A Story of Pittsburgh" is a 284-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-249-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sister-audrey-a-story-of-pittsburgh
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us