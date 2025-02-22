Troup, TX Author Publishes Paranormal Novel
February 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Bloody Phases", a new book by Hailey Hamilton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A group of teenagers navigate the world all the while protecting themselves and their loved ones from imminent danger.
Audrey Thompson is learning her newfound witch gifts with the help of her ancestor, who is hiding big secrets from her. How will she react once she finds out?
Shawn Roy is struggling with his vampirism trying to emerge. As he is one of the two beings to ever be a "living" vampire, will he be able to maintain his humanism or will the vampire within him win?
Brooklyn Love is struggling to grasp everything around her - learning of the supernatural and being left heartbroken from her last relationship has her feeling alone and helpless. Despite this, her heart soon begins to beat for another. The question is, will they reciprocate?
And what is going on with Ethan Banks?
About the Author
Hailey Hamilton's main passion is writing, but outside of that she works as a nurse (RN, BSN). She enjoys playing video games and writing other works for fun in her spare time. She is the oldest of four and currently has two cats, Apollo and Hades, who never leave her side. This book series started out as an idea when she was in high school and evolved with her through the years as she thought about where the series was going.
"Bloody Phases" is a 164-page hardback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-142-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/bloody-phases-bloody-secrets-series
Contact Information
