Dallas, TX Author Publishes Faith-Based Romance Novel
February 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"After the Crash", a new book by Shane Brad Wise, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After almost 20 years of marriage, Jeremiah and Elise are still hopelessly in love. They live a life of faith and victory as they live under God's gracious hand of protection, provision, and peace. And now, they are on the verge of the greatest blessing of their lives.
But when the God they serve allows unimaginable tragedy, loss, and failure, their love story is interrupted. Their lives are shattered. And their faith in God and their faithfulness to each other is tested.
"After the Crash" provides a backstage pass to Jeremiah and Elise's valley season as they face catastrophic events and trials far beyond what they can bear. Their trial causes them to not only question the love, faithfulness, and forgiveness of Jesus Christ but tempts them to walk away from the God who is always right, always good, and always for them.
About the Author
Shane's writings ride the wave of fiction, humor, drama, and heartbreak in order to bring. readers to the shore of believing faith in Jesus Christ. Shane has been a project manager in the dimensional stone industry for almost 30 years. His calling in life is to walk with God's people during their valley seasons so they may experience His faithfulness and forgiveness. He is the father of three children and lives in Dallas, TX.
"After the Crash" is a 598-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-337-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/after-the-crash
