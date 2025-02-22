Centreville, AL Author Publishes Supernatural Novel
February 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Curse of a Lady Vampire (The Complete Story)", a new book by JoAnn Atcheson Gray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Complete Story of Curse of a Lady Vampire": Annania fears for her immortal life without her best friend, Sophia. Annania, the first lady vampire, chooses to turn her friend. Age-old tradition claims it is forbidden to be a female vampire.
As punishment, a curse is supposedly placed upon her friend. Sophia, in return, must have a female child by a mortal. After conceiving this girl child, Kelli, Sophia and Annania must trust in her to continue such a curse. Their fates depend on it. Will all end in tragedy or will Kelli succeed in carrying on the curse?
Secrets and dangers reveal itself in this completed story of "Curse of a Lady Vampire".
About the Author
"Who says your fantasies can't collide with your reality?"
-Jo Ann Atcheson Gray
"Curse of a Lady Vampire (The Complete Story)" is a 185-page paperback with a retail price of $45.00 (hardback $58.00, eBook $40.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-152-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/curse-of-a-lady-vampire-the-complete-story
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
