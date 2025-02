Centreville, AL Author Publishes Supernatural Novel

× Email Dorrance Publishing

"Curse of a Lady Vampire (The Complete Story)", a new book by JoAnn Atcheson Gray, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc."The Complete Story of Curse of a Lady Vampire": Annania fears for her immortal life without her best friend, Sophia. Annania, the first lady vampire, chooses to turn her friend. Age-old tradition claims it is forbidden to be a female vampire.As punishment, a curse is supposedly placed upon her friend. Sophia, in return, must have a female child by a mortal. After conceiving this girl child, Kelli, Sophia and Annania must trust in her to continue such a curse. Their fates depend on it. Will all end in tragedy or will Kelli succeed in carrying on the curse?Secrets and dangers reveal itself in this completed story of "Curse of a Lady Vampire"."Who says your fantasies can't collide with your reality?"-Jo Ann Atcheson Gray"Curse of a Lady Vampire (The Complete Story)" is a 185-page paperback with a retail price of $45.00 (hardback $58.00, eBook $40.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-152-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/curse-of-a-lady-vampire-the-complete-story