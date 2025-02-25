Jackson, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
February 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"I Can Read", a new book by Tony Vaughan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jason is your average kid, all except for one thing–he can't read. When Jason has a once in a lifetime opportunity to become a junior firefighter, he is beyond excited about his new dream. But when he learns he has to pass a test first, will Jason actually be able to achieve his dream?
Based on a true story, "I Can Read" demonstrates the need to work hard through our struggles in order to achieve amazing goals in life.
About the Author
Tony Vaughan worked as a firefighter for 36 years.
"I Can Read" is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-130-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-can-read
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
