Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Memoir
February 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Instrument of Evil: Memoirs of The Unwanted Child", a new book by Arnaldo M. Montero Sardana, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Instrument of Evil" is a memoir about the struggles of a young boy trying to survive different obstacles including racism, sexual exploitation, abuse, and financial hardship. He follows a dark path most of his childhood and into adult life trying to cope with the harm that was done to him. Blood only runs so deep for the unwanted child.
Content Warning - contains graphic sexual depictions, reader discretion is advised.
About the Author
Arnaldo M. Montero Sardana hopes that this book informs people of the horrors that can happen to children. He wants people to read this book and learn about the pain and suffering that he had to go through in hopes that it causes people to advocate for stronger laws that protect against child abuse and sexual abuse. Montero Sardana introduces his main character in his memoir as a way to convey the atrocities he has been through in hopes to help give strength to those who may feel like life is never going to change.
"The Instrument of Evil: Memoirs of The Unwanted Child" is a 456-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-422-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-instrument-of-evil-memoirs-of-the-unwanted-child
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
