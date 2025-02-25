AnyTech365 Terminates Its Reverse Merger Agreement with Zalatoris Acquisition Corp (NYSE) engages advisor to assist in direct modified NASDAQ listing.

× Email J Streicher

AnyTech365 Terminates Its Reverse Merger Agreement with Zalatoris Acquisition Corp (NYSE); engages advisor to assist in direct NASDAQ listing.January 2025 – Marbella, Spain – AnyTech365, a leader in AI Powered IT Security, today announced that it had terminated its merger agreement with the SPAC Zalatoris Acquisition Corp. It also announced that it would evaluate alternatives to achieve its goal of a 2025 listing on NASDAQ, instead of NYSE. For this purpose, AnyTech365 has engaged HFG Capital Investments, which is supported by Halter Financial Group, which is advising both AnyTech365 and J Streicher Holdings on the transition."Transitioning to a direct listing enhances transparency, reduces complexity, and avoids the dilutive effects often associated with SPAC transactions, aligning with our goals for growth and value creation. Additionally, and in line with our AI adoption plan to enhance AnyTech365's cybersecurity and IT Support product offerings by implementing the latest AI technology, including our previous acquisition of the AI technology company Panorama9, we have strategically determined that NASDAQ is the most suitable exchange for our future listing. "said Janus Nielsen, CEO of AnyTech365.The direct listing process is favored by AnyTech365's new lending and listing partners, who expect to complete it in the second quarter of 2025. The ability to achieve direct listing is a result of AnyTech365's robust financial health and market position, underscored by its accelerating growth and extensive pipeline – but also puts the firm in place to capitalize fully on its industry-leading innovations in the AI-powered IT security and Support industry.Jaleel Lewis, CEO of J Streicher Holdings, also commented on the decision, emphasizing the strategic financial benefits: "We support AnyTech365's strategic decision to opt for a direct listing as opposed to a SPAC transaction. This approach simplifies the public offering process, providing a straightforward path to trading on NASDAQ. It's a prudent move that leverages their great performance and current position in the industry and is aligned with our shared vision for a transparent and investor-friendly public entry. Furthermore, it ensures the liquidity necessary for its current investors and protects the value for its existing shareholders, keeping their best interests at the forefront."The revised plan includes comprehensive legal and compliance preparations for NASDAQ disclosures, ensuring robust corporate governance aligned with listing standards. AnyTech365 also plans an extensive investor relations campaign to maintain transparency and engagement with both current and potential investors throughout this transition.About AnyTech365: AnyTech365 is a leading provider of AI Powered IT Security solutions, committed to delivering superior technology and service that protects clients worldwide.