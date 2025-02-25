Columbus, TX Author Publishes Autobiography
February 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Transition from Rejection to Embraced", a new book by Gabriella Abigail Everett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gabriella Abigail Everett is a girl born into a boy's body. Her dad wanted an athletic boy, but she was not athletic but musically inclined. Even though she despised her childhood and most of her youth, she became a musician, teacher, and theologian, still having emotional ups and downs.
At age 49, Gabriella married her soulmate. She is a card-carrying member of the LGTBQAI+ community and also a member of an affirming Christian church in the suburbs of Houston. Read her roller-coaster of a story.
About the Author
Gabriella Abigail Everett is a retired teacher, retired pastor, amateur actress, amateur musician, long- retired distance runner, amateur model, avid reader, avid car traveler, and dedicated Christian.
"Transition from Rejection to Embraced" is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $31.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-160-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/transition-from-rejection-to-embraced
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us