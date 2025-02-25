Laguna Niguel, CA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
February 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Adventures in the Afterlife and Other Such Stories", a new book by Mark Van Houten, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Adventures in the Afterlife and Other Such Stories" is a collection of 20 eclectic short stories of fiction that include spooky, after-death experiences, space travel to the home of all human souls, a deep dive into the mind of a mild-mannered killer, a kooky Tarot card game, a deadly premonition, a journey to Heaven for Divine Justice, judgments of the Egyptian God of the dead, detective work on a murder mystery, and conflict among ancient pre-human species, but not to forget a little satire on current events in the news. These stories are pure entertainment, as well as food for thought and spirit.
About the Author
After retirement from his career in neuroscience research and later community neurology, Mark Van Houten has enjoyed a lifelong hobby in writing fiction and composing music. His compositions have been recorded by professional musicians and can be found on YouTube at Mark Van Houten Love Music. In the years to come, he will be survived by Leslie, his wife of 49 years, his two adult children Jessica and Sara, and his grandchildren Olivia, Madison, and Emma. Blessings abound!
"Adventures in the Afterlife and Other Such Stories" is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-424-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/adventures-in-the-afterlife-and-other-such-stories
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us