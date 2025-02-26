Glendale, CA Author Publishes Poetry Memoir
February 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Crossing Lines", a new book by S.A.M., has been released by RoseDog Books.
"Crossing Lines" is a memoir of some sort, only written in poetry form. The work covers the turbulent human experience seen through the eyes of a teenage immigrant. "Crossing Lines" brings forth personal insight for any reader relating to her brutally honest, yet profound, perspective on her adolescence.
About the Author
As a young Armenian woman who grew up in Iran, S.A.M. has a vast variety of experiences to offer on religion, love, and childhood adversities. The pieces provide snippets of her upbringing as an immigrant and provide the perspective of a constantly curious mind at work. She began writing at the age of sixteen, finally discovering poetry as a wonderfully cracked mirror that could reflect her thoughts and feelings back to her.
"Crossing Lines" is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-447-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/crossing-lines/
