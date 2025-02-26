Klamath Falls, OR Author Publishes Children's Book
February 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Adventures of Parker at Crater Lake", a new book by Donna Markus, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"The Adventures of Parker at Crater Lake" is a heartwarming children's book that follows the journey of a young boy and his grandma as they embark on outdoor escapades amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Crater Lake National Park. Nestled in Southern Oregon atop the Cascade Mountain range, Crater Lake, renowned as the deepest lake in the United States, sets the stage for Parker and Grandma's exploration.
Amidst their adventure, Parker's imagination runs wild with the possibility of encountering Bigfoot, adding an extra layer of excitement to their exploration. Throughout their journey, Parker and Grandma cherish each moment together, reveling in the beauty of nature and the joy of companionship. As they conclude their adventures at Crater Lake, Parker eagerly wonders where their next destination will take them, leaving readers excited to join them on their future escapades.
The vibrant illustrations in the book are native to the region, showcasing birds, small creatures, plants, and Parker's distinctive character. With a "Can you find…" page included, children of every age can enjoy seeking out various items within the book, such as the American Pika and the mystical Lady of the Woods.
About the Author
Donna Markus has spent most of her career working in the non-profit world as a technical writer. A recent Communications graduate at Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, Oregon, she is now pursuing the creative field of writing children's books when she is not on adventures with her grandchildren. She loves hiking, kayaking, and spending time with her family.
"The Adventures of Parker at Crater Lake" is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardback $34.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8934-1179-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-adventures-of-parker-at-crater-lake-pb/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us