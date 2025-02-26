Pearce, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
February 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Doggie Lou and Long Legs", a new book by Patti-Ann Collins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One day, Doggie Lou and Long Legs go for a walk. While they walk, they notice the sun and how it affects the world in different ways. They also notice the variety and beauty of nature all around them. They learn to appreciate themselves and each other.
"Doggie Lou and Long Legs" is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-045-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/doggie-lou-and-long-legs
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us