Burton, MI Author Publishes True Dating Story
February 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Caught Ya!", a new book by Charles C. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Caught Ya!" follows the unbelievable true story of the author's recent experiences with online dating. After his wife of 15 years leaves, Charles re-enters the dating scene. In a 24-month period, he chatted with over 500 "girls". To keep track of all of them, he wrote down a graph. At first, he was looking for love but was disillusioned by experiences with "catfish". Then he wanted just one honest woman. It became a quest, then a hunt. He was armed with information to discover the catfish's true identity. He hopes that through his story, others can learn from his mistake and know what not to do when confronted with deceit.
About the Author
Charles C. Brown is a middle-aged man living in Michigan. He has been married and divorced and has lived with some women. He has two children that are grown and live on their own. His work career ended early because he developed some disabilities. This gave him time to chat online with many people. Brown has a cat that occupies some of his time. The rest of the time he is usually on his laptop. He does have other interests that he may write a book about one day.
"Caught Ya!" is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-004-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/caught-ya
