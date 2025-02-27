Monterey, CA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
February 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Sandman Mayhem", a new book by Nicholas R. Clague, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Sandman Mayhem" tells the story of a group of high school friends who go on the vacation of a lifetime, which is ruined by the sheer commitment of two uninvited guests who go to the greatest lengths to tag along with them.
But the uninvited guests have a malicious agenda of their own to roll into action, often involving the most dirty and sneaky of schemes.
"The Sandman Mayhem" is a story of adventure, camaraderie and, unfortunately, betrayal. Join the guys on their unforgettable getaway.
About the Author
Nicholas R. Clague is a young man who loves to write books as well as short stories. He enjoys dabbling around with this fictional group of friends to create jaw-dropping plotlines. Each character's distinct and different personality makes for each and every trip/hangout certainly one to remember. Nicholas and a friend of his came up with the imaginary group many years ago, and ever since then an entire "story verse" has been created.
"The Sandman Mayhem" is a 204-page hardback with a retail price of $65.00 (eBook $60.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-070-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-sandman-mayhem-a-vacation-tracked-down-by-two-uninvited-guests
