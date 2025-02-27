Kyle, TX Author Publishes Self-Help Book
Grandmaster Danny Passmore has been a lifelong student and teacher of physical and emotional self-defense. His success in developing the Whole Child Training Concept has been praised and practiced across the United States and Abroad as a complement to teachers of martial arts and life skills of all ages.
"Martial Hearts" sets to develop a Defensive Mental Edge against potentially aggressive emotional and/or physical abuse.
The Chapter on Planning Your Future offers step-by-step instruction for youth to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which will help them develop proper relationships from childhood to and throughout adulthood. The in-depth section on academic organizing, studying and testing skills eases the burden of education, improving behavior as well as time for important peer social practices.
Learning the information of emotional con games protects your heart from those who wish to gain your confidence quickly and then betray that trust with selfish motives. It will also help you to understand if you have unknowingly developed such traits through societal input allowing you to correct such behavior in order to successfully engage in proper relationship development for a happy and productive life.
Then, there are the 19 courtesy rules. Learning and practicing such etiquette is fun and instills respect from peers as they see the gentlemanly or lady-like behaviors in the practitioner. Practicing all 19 courtesy rules helps people to feel better emotionally and they have you to thank. In this life, when so many people are so selfish and feel so empty, you are making a difference, a light in a world of darkness. Who could ask for a more successful beginning to a life of happiness and social acceptance.
About the Author
Danny Passmore began his martial arts training on January 2, 1972, in Waco, Texas, under Dennis Gotcher. He retired from training and teaching in 2009, when his Marine Corps injuries prevented him from continuing.
He was inducted into the World Martial Arts Hall of Fame as one of the last true pioneers in martial arts for his work with the deaf after putting together an all-medaled deaf Taekwondo tournament team. Three of his deaf students were promoted to black belt and two of those went on to become certified masters. He then founded the Texas Martial Arts Hall of Fame©, produced a television show entitled Martial Arts Masters of Texas© and, in the year 2000, developed his Nice Ninja© program for at-risk children. His catchphrase was Training Tomorrow's Leaders Today. Having taught behavioral skills to be an important part of self-defense training, Mr. P. wrote and published his works on emotional self-defense titled Positive Defensive Behavior© in 2006. Later, he published the first volume of his updated book, Martial Hearts, focusing on behavioral and emotional self-defense skills.
Mr. Passmore now spends his days touring the country by motorcycle and writing short stories for kids with reading deficiencies. Each story is from his personal adventures, from exploring a secret underground submarine base on the Italian coast, to a fact-finding mission in the Sahara Desert, where he visited the frontlines of the war against Morocco and taught hand-to-hand combat techniques to the Polisario army of the Western Sahara.
"Martial Hearts: The Defensive Mental Edge, Vol. 2" is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-607-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/martial-hearts-the-defensive-mental-edge-vol-2
