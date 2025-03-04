Evansville, IN Author Publishes Memoir
March 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Glennon", a new book by Glennon Walker, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Glennon Walker has lived a tough life-exciting and busy, but tough. Growing up in Morley, Missouri, with an absent father and a hardworking mother, his siblings got into all sorts of trouble. Later, Walker eventually joined the navy as a minor. After a sexual encounter with a marine, he soon discovers that he's gay-at first with hesitancy-at a time when homosexuality was a dangerous act. While a first-class petty officer and a gay man, Walker reveals just how difficult military life was in the fifties, regardless of position or rank in life.
With sympathy and honesty, Walker's autobiography details his life, and what it was like in high school, the US Navy, a partner in crime with his brother, and a man on parole-he spares no detail and tells us just how it is.
"Glennon" is a 106-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-258-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/glennon/
