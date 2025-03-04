Cashion, AZ Author Publishes Mystery Book
March 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Motown Hustle: No Doubt", a new book by Frank E. Colvard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Motown Hustle" follows a group of young men as they live in the rough streets of Detroit. Jay, Theo, and Kevin, co-owners of a construction company, accept a job from a lawyer who works both inside and outside of the law to build his multi-million-dollar mansion. But cycles of violence, revenge, and greed threaten to tear families and friends apart as everyone is just in it for themselves. What will happen when these lives and conflicting interests finally collide?
About the Author
Frank E. Colvard is a hardworking, blue collar guy who has a love for writing. He writes a diverse number of genres that include poetry, urban, science fiction, fiction, and post-apocalyptic fiction. His faith in God is what finally pushed him to publish this first of many books to come.
"Motown Hustle: No Doubt" is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-330-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/motown-hustle-no-doubt
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
