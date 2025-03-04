Fairfield, IA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Whisperings from Within", a new book by Charles Douglas Schultz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Whisperings from Within" is a collection of poetry that seeks to bring peace in times of loneliness, sorrow, grief, and depression. They are prime examples of what one person had to go through to stay mentally healthy and each required long periods of silent thought and meditation. This world is troubled, and we need to find some way of grabbing hold and not letting ourselves become too heavily burdened/ There are avenues we can take that won't lead to personal defeat. Others are around that may help ease your trials and allow you to carry on.
About the Author
Charles Douglas Schultz comes from a family of eight, being the seventh child. He has nine children with his first wife and four stepdaughters from his second. Having gone through a divorce, he is aware of the ups and downs associated with that process. Schultz was in the service for 24 years, which helped him with interpersonal relationships. He was then a school bus driver for special needs children. There he learned his most gratifying life lesson. He saw that these children go through so much and yet they turn outward and show their love for you.
"Whisperings from Within" is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-097-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/whisperings-from-within
