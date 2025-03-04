Virginia Beach, VA Author Publishes Action Book
March 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Archaggelos: Chief of Angels", a new book by Michael, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The end times are near! Michael the Archangel was sent by God to save the world, destroy the demon's influence over his children, prepare the world for the end times, and announce the beginning of a new order of things, a new world.
"The Archaggelos" is a story of the spirit journey of three ascending angels and their mission of good vs. evil or darkness vs. light. We must all elevate our souls to the righteousness of our potential and know that this is of God.
About the Author
Michael is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and director, having had his work featured in California, Texas, Virginia, Maryland, and even in South Africa. A few years ago, he had the second most-read script on the internet in Think Twice. He won the Smithfield One-Act play festival with A Healing of War, which was subsequently produced in D.C.
Michael has also written a column for a newspaper, had a CBS affiliate television program and, along with Associate Producer Jim Anderson, was a part of the creative process for HBO's successful series Vietnam War Stories. As a decorated infantry officer, Michael was also one of the "Band of Brothers" during the John Kerry presidential campaign.
"The Archaggelos: Chief of Angels" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-895-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-archaggelos-chief-of-angels
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
