Pittsburgh, PA Author Publishes Guidebook
March 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"How to Become Successful as a Foreign Citizen in the United States of America", a new book by Mr. Franck Simo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"How to Become Successful as a Foreign Citizen in the United States of America" is a guidebook designed to provide immigrants with views on how to adapt to living in the United States. The author discusses finances, education, cultural adaptation and challenges, American economic systems, wealth, legacy, leadership, and other opinions on how best to assimilate in a new country.
Moving to a new country can be stressful and frightening, but going in with some ideas on what to expect can shave some of those fears away. This journey is bound to be a joyous one once you find your place in your community. You have everything to offer, and you will find the best way to go about it.
About the Author
Franck Simo moved to the United States at seventeen from Douala, Cameroon. He lived in Virginia with his mother and older brother until he completed high school. HE WAS A CONTRIBUTING MEMBER OF THE RESTON COMMUNITY THROUGH SERVICE WORK. RECEIVED MANY AWARDS, ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIPS, AND OFFICIAL RECOGNITIONS FROM U.S. SENATOR MARK WARNER (VA) & U.S. ALABAMA CONGRESSWOMAN TERRI SEWELL (AL). He graduated from Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, West Virginia, earning a bachelor's in international studies and a master's in business administration. He is now a naturalized U.S. citizen, a business owner, a professional DJ, and an author.
"How to Become Successful as a Foreign Citizen in the United States of America" is a 188-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-005-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/how-to-become-successful-as-a-foreign-citizen-in-the-united-states-of-america
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us