E&E Industries Announces Anniversary Of Exclusive Distributorship With Clark Forklift For San Diego Region
February 28, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsE&E Industries has announced its one-year anniversary as the exclusive San Diego region distributor of CLARK Forklifts. This has marked a significant expansion for CLARK Material Handling Company (CMHC) in bringing its industry-leading forklifts and dedicated support to San Diego customers.
CLARK selected E&E Industries not only for its 44-year forklift expertise and proven service capabilities, but also for the unique leadership of President Fernando Harris, a retired naval officer, who brings a dual background from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
"As a full-service dealership serving San Diego County, E&E Industries is well positioned to offer our customers the support they need when purchasing and servicing their CLARK forklift. E&E's focus on customer service and community stewardship make them a great addition to the strong CLARK network," commented Dennis Lawrence, Member of the Board of Directors for CLARK Material Handling Company.
"We are honored to reach this milestone as CLARK's exclusive San Diego distributor," said Harris. "This alliance not only has elevated our service offerings but also has provided our customers with access to CLARK's leading technology and an opportunity for lower cost of ownership. Our Mission is enhancing operational efficiency for businesses across San Diego."
About E&E Industries
E&E Industries is a Blue House Partners, LLC company and the premier material handling and facilities maintenance services company serving San Diego County. Locally owned and operated, it is a certified veteran-owned small business. Renowned for its customer-centric approach and lightning response, E&E Industries has successfully served a wide array of clients from small businesses to large corporations and has a distinguished history of supporting the U.S. military. Deeply engaged in the community, it is a member of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce, Bonita Optimist Foundation and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For more about E&E Industries, visit www.e-eindustries.com.
About CLARK Material Handling Company
CLARK Material Handling Company has been an industry leader since its production of the first gasoline powered material handling truck in 1917. CLARK has over 550 locations worldwide with dealer representation in more than 80 countries. The CLARK product line offers a full range of I.C. and Electric trucks for diverse applications and designed to meet the wide and varying needs of our customers. For further information, please visit www.CLARKisp.com.
Contact Information
Steve Manos
E&E Industries
(619) 262-8693
Contact Us
Steve Manos
E&E Industries
(619) 262-8693
Contact Us