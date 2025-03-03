St. Louis, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
March 03, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Turkey that Wanted to Get on the Table", a new book by Chloe Joiner-Grant, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Turkey that Wanted to Get on the Table" is about a spoiled turkey that believes he should be the center of attention at all times. This uncommon and funny character demonstrates that sometimes what we think we want is really not what we want at all.
About the Author
Chloe Joiner-Grant's hobbies include cooking, reading, and writing. She writes for inspiration, peace, and clarity. Her family includes her mother, grandma, niece, twin sister, a host of little cousins, three dogs, and a macaw.
"The Turkey that Wanted to Get on the Table" is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3783-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-turkey-that-wanted-to-get-on-the-table
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
