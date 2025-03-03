Weehawken Township, NJ Author Publishes Memoir
At the start of the COVID pandemic, Claire Maria takes a job working as a respiratory therapist at a hospital in El Paso, Texas. At that time, there was no vaccine, and little was known about the care of patients with COVID. The work was non-stop and the sickness and death she witnessed was horrific.
After 45 years of practicing respiratory therapy, she has come to realize that her profession has never been recognized as part of the first responder team. Working alongside doctors and nurses, no one ever talks about the importance and expertise of respiratory therapists as they care for critically ill patients in the intensive care unit as well as their floor patients.
"Into the Fire" brings attention and recognition to this often-maligned profession as they are unsung heroes of the pandemic. It honors the work of other respiratory therapists and hopefully will encourage more young adults to look into this profession as another option when deciding on a medical career.
About the Author
Claire Maria has worked as a respiratory therapist for 45 years. After her time in El Paso, she decided to write her story about the pandemic as she witnessed it in a COVID hospital. Along with writing, she also enjoys crocheting blankets and reading books. Dogs and horses are her passion. Her dream is to one day have a rescue for unwanted animals.
Claire Maria came from a family of medical professionals, her father was a doctor and mother, a nurse. She is one of seven siblings and all but two have gone into the medical field. Initially wanting to be an actress, Claire discovered she was too shy in front of the camera, and then decided on a profession in respiratory therapy. She has never regretted this decision.
After her time in El Paso, she took some time away from her job as she was emotionally drained and physically in pain. It was her time to heal; her heart and body desperately needed to be repaired. With help and encouragement from her love Ralph, she started to write with the goal of bringing attention to what she had witnessed in El Paso.
She has 3 adult children. Her oldest son is a drug and alcohol counselor, her second son is a master mechanic, and her daughter is a registered nurse. She is very proud of the adults they have all become.
"Into The Fire" is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-037-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
