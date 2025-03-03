Bronx, NY Author Publishes Self-Help Book
March 03, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"21 Jewels", a new book by Zohnell Dixon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This unique and inspiring novel presents the "21 Jewels" as interpreted by the author. It will inspire its readers to prosper and live a better, healthier life through God and his gifts. When applied to their daily life, people can find success, joy, and happiness through the jewels. Every section of the book includes useful information that can help transform the reader's life into a more fulfilling one. "21 Jewels" is a spiritual self-help and art book by Zohnell Dixon that explains how 21 themes from the Bible can be put to good use when applied through perseverance, persistence, and belief in God.
About the Author
Zohnell Dixon is from the USA. He is a spiritual monk. He is an artist. Some of his hobbies consist of spiritual abstract art, writing, praise dance, and spiritual music.
He loves to read from Holy text, the holy bible and spiritual holy scriptures. He feels that life is a great blessing and would like to thank everyone that obtains this book "21 Jewels". He sends humble wishes with love and peace.
"21 Jewels" is a 124-page hardback with a retail price of $49.00 (eBook $44.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3099-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/21-jewels
