Cordova, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
March 03, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"September Hues", a new book by Latoyia R. Morgan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"September Hues" is about the beauty of autumn. It focuses on the many colors that make the autumn season beautiful. The golden yellow, orange, brown, and green set a fantastic scenery as the weather cools. It is a good time to explore the great outdoors and bask in its beauty.
Latoyia R. Morgan's hope is for readers to see autumn in its beauty and get out and enjoy the season. Allow the colorful months to entertain you with their amazing beauty.
About the Author
Latoyia R. Morgan's writing journey started in her youthful years. It has given her a way to communicate that most often cannot be verbalized. Morgan is a better speaker because of her writing abilities, so she started to make a career of it.
Morgan enjoys writing, reading, traveling, and spending time with loved ones. Her family brings her such joy. Morgan has been married for 20 years to her incredible husband, and they have two daughters and one grandson. Morgan considers her grandson her bonus child; he is their promised child since her and her husband have always wanted a son.
Morgan has been involved in her community for over 20 years and enjoys serving the community in numerous ways – giving, volunteering, and advocating. There is always something to do.
"September Hues" is a 26-page hardback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-100-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/september-hues
