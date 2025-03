PROFESSIONAL LABELLING ANYWHERE, ANYTIME: DYMO® INTRODUCES NEW LABELMANAGER EXECUTIVE 640 CB

ATLANTA DYMO® , a leader in innovative labeling solutions, proudly announces the launch of the new LabelManager Executive 640 CB . It is designed for professionals seeking a fast, efficient, and reliable labeling solution for various work environments, from offices to the medical sector, with a strong emphasis on ease of use. The LabelManager Executive 640 CB enables users to print labels faster, saving valuable time on labeling tasks and boosting productivity across industries.In today's fast-paced work environment, organization and clarity are crucial. The LabelManager Executive 640 CB addresses these needs with a compact design and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, making it perfect for both office use and on-the-go labeling. Its high-resolution (240*320 pixels RGB; 143 ppi) display ensures clear and readable labels, while the intuitive menu simplifies label creation and customization.The device offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth® Low Energy and USB-C, allowing seamless integration with iOS and Android devices, as well as computers without the need for manual pairing. It supports the DYMO® LabelManager® Executive Connect app and desktop software , providing virtually unlimited label storage. Compatible with both D1 standard and Durable tapes in widths from 6 (1/4") to 24 mm (1"), and available in various colors and finishes, the LabelManager Executive 640 CB is a versatile solution for diverse labeling needs.The LabelManager Executive 640 CB is ideal for a wide range of applications, including office organization, production component tracking, retail pricing, and medical device and patient identification.DYMO® is committed to sustainability, with the device's packaging made from 70% recycled material and the housing and cassette packaging from at least 80% recycled material, promoting environmentally friendly solutions.The LabelManager Executive 640 CB is available now in two versions: the Kit Box and the Gift Box. Both include the LabelManager, a battery pack, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a quick start guide. The Kit Box also includes three standard label cartridges, while the Gift Box comes with one standard label cassette.Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery: Long-lasting performance, eliminating the need for AA batteries.Portability & Compact Design: Lightweight and portable, perfect for on-the-go labeling.Large, High-Resolution Display: Ensures clear and easy-to-read labels.Dual Connectivity: Seamless connection via Bluetooth and USB-C to mobile devices and computers.Unlimited Label Memory: Store and access a wide variety of labels via the DYMO® LabelManager Executive Connect app and desktop software.Further information can be found on our website at www.dymo.com. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on www.newellbrands.com. Contact:DYMOLiesbet De Soomer Global Marketing Director